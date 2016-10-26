Hocog vetoes measure defining afok and bweessch as lime

ACTING Gov. Victor Hocog has vetoed a Senate bill that proposes to define afok and bweesch as lime, saying it would not actually regulate the mineral commonly used as a betel nut additive.

In disapproving Senate Bill 19-97, which was introduced by Sen. Teresita Santos, Hocog said he supports the underlying intentions of the bill but there are several critical areas that should be revised.

He said he vetoed the measure because it would legalize the unsanitary manufacture of food and because the requirement to label afok as potentially carcinogenic when there is no evidence to suggest that it is could violate the First Amendment.

The bill’s definition of afok or bweesch is one of his concerns.

“Technically the proposed definition would make afok and bweesch as a type of lime (calcium oxide) to be regulated by this law but at the same time make slaked lime (calcium hydroxide) something that would not be regulated by this bill,” Hocog said.

Lime is a substance created from burning limestone in rock form that transforms it into powder form which can then be mixed with a liquid to form slaked lime mainly sold and used for the purpose of chewing betelnut, he added.

“The Legislature should consider expanding this definition to ensure that afok and bweesch refer to lime (calcium oxide) and slaked lime (calcium hydroxide) when manufactured, sold or used as a betel nut additive.”

Hocog said the second concern he has with the bill relates to the proposed amendment to 3 CMC section 2707 which would change it to read as: “Any person who manufactures, prepares, preserves, packages or stores for sale any food, afok or bweesch must have food handler certification and a sanitary permit as required by the Bureau of Environmental Health.”

Hocog said this language would inadvertently result in the repeal of the provision that outlaws the manufacture, preparation, preservation, packaging or storing for sale of any food under unsanitary conditions.

“A better way to draft this provision would be to insert a new subsection to the existing sanitary permit statute found at 3 CMC Section 2122 reading ‘any establishment or activity involving the manufacture, preparation, preservation, packaging, storing or sale of afok or bweesch.’ ”

Hocog said the bill would also amend 3 CMC Section 270-3 (a) (l) to require a disclosure on packages of afok or bweesch stating that “this product may be linked to oral cancer.”

But he said this statement could be misinterpreted and/or misleading and would be subject to a constitutional challenge.

“There are studies to suggest that chewing betel nut is linked to oral cancer. However, I am unaware whether scientists are explicitly on record as concluding that calcium hydroxide by itself is also a cause of the cancer,” he said.

“The bill’s findings and purpose section support this conclusion and likewise implies that although there are no current scientific grounds for believing that afok or bweesch causes cancer, the Commonwealth Legislature finds nonetheless that there is a great need to protect people until concrete studies are done pertaining to afok or bweesch.

“Again, while I support the underlying intention of this bill, we should clearly obtain more research on this point before enacting this type of legislation containing such a labeling requirement.

“I advise the Legislature to come back with an amended bill addressing these legal concerns,” Hocog said.