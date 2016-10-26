Another Korean airline now flies daily to Saipan

EASTAR Jet launched its first flight from Incheon, South Korea to Saipan on Monday.

The inaugural flight arrived here at 4:20 p.m. with 124 passengers, including crew and airline officials.

Eastar Jet’s CEO and president Jung Shik Kim said a majority of the passengers are first-timers on Saipan, adding that they had brought in 112 tourists from Incheon.

According to Kim, “It took us eight years to get to Saipan and we’re finally here. We’ve always wanted to come here, but it’s always been difficult because there are many regulations which make it more difficult to fly here than it is to fly to Southeast Asian countries. But we’re here now, and we’re very happy to be. We are proud to be here.”

Kim noted that Saipan and Korea have a shared history and a very long relationship.

“We are hoping to be offering more flights in the future,” he added.

Eastar Jet started flying in 2009 with one plane. Right now, it is one of the major carriers from Korea with 17 aircraft flying to 26 countries.

“We fly approximately 5 million passengers a year,” Kim said. “We are happy to have Saipan as an additional route.”

Eastar Jet is flying daily to the island.

Chris Concepcion, managing director of the Marianas Visitors Authority, said Eastar Jet is the fourth airline serving the Korea-Saipan route. The others are Jin Air, Jeju Air and Asiana.

Concepcion said there are now six daily flights from Korea.

He noted that the CNMI’s largest tourist market right now is Korea with China a close second.

Concepcion said although they are pleased with the Korea and China markets, they are also working to improve the other markets such as Japan, Russia and the Philippines.

“Our job is to go out there and promote the CNMI to the world and invite tourists to visit us. So far, we have reached the half-a-million mark for fiscal year 2016 last month and that’s the first time we’ve done so in 11 years. That’s a big accomplishment. A lot of that is because of these airlines flying here. It’s good, but we’re also working on other markets particularly the Japan market. Japan used to be our primary market, but it is now third after Korea and China. We want a diversified market and that’s why we are focusing on Japan right now. Our goal is to make it 30 percent for Korea, 30 percent for China and 30 percent for Japan, and the remaining 10 percent for Russia, the Philippines and Taiwan,” Concepcion said.

Another airline from Korea will be flying to Saipan in December, he added.

The name of the company is T’way Airlines, and it will make its inaugural flight to Saipan from Seoul on Dec. 23, 2016.