Prices on Rota still high, says resident

THE prices of basic commodities on Rota have not been reduced contrary to what Mayor Efraim Atalig told the media, according to resident Trevor Mendiola.

The mayor was quoted as saying that the cargo ship MV Luta has helped reduced the prices of commodities on island.

“This is a desperate attempt to confuse those who do not know the truth,” Mendiola said, adding that the mayor was trying to “spin” the MV Luta controversy.

As of press time Monday evening, the mayor’s office had not returned this reporter’s call.

Mendiola said since MV Luta started to operate the prices of some commodities on island have actually increased.

“They are even trying to enforce a regulation that all cargo must be off-loaded by RT&T [Rota Terminal and Transport],” he added.

He said this regulation is not feasible.

“First, there is no consideration given to safety in the handling of cargo from smaller vessels porting at the dock. Second, it is more costly for RT&T to offload small boats since their cargo is not enough to defray the cost of operating the crane and paying staff for one operation.”

A store operator on Rota, in a separate interview, said “we were shocked” when the mayor announced that prices of commodities had gone down.

A store staffer said their prices remain the same because they have no new supplies.

“There’s no movement in our prices at this time,” he said. “I don’t know why the mayor is saying they’re lower.”

At another store, a staffer said MV Luta is even charging a little higher for frozen food from Guam.

“The management of MV Luta assured us that they will make the necessary adjustment to the freight cost of frozen food, but up to now it hasn’t happened,” the staffer said.

Mendiola said the Rota Legislative Delegation should recover the $400,000 in funding “lent” to MV Luta.

“They knew that they had no lawful authority to loan out public money. They knew that they were supposed to comply with the Open Government Act in any legislative action and they knew that this loan was a scam because the boat investor never asked for it nor required it,” he added.

Mendiola also disagreed with Atalig’s position that the Office of the Attorney General found nothing wrong with Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog’s use of the funding.

“Sadly, the AG is not on the side of the people on this one and his comments should not be taken as trying to protect the public interest,” Mendiola added.