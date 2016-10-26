Kilili: No short-term fix from USCIS

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan on Monday said the CNMI cannot expect another short-term fix from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for foreign workers affected by the fiscal year 2017 cap on CW-1 permits.

“They helped us once, but we just kept doing things that create the problem,” Sablan said in a press conference at his Susupe office.

USCIS announced over the weekend that the 12,998 cap for FY 2017 had already been reached.

Sablan said he does not want to risk his good working relationship with Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres but, “I also have to speak the truth, at least as I see it.”

He said new investors used CW-1 permits for their construction workers because the CNMI government did not require them to use H-2B visas.

The CNMI Department of Labor, for its part, granted their request to waive the 30-percent U.S. hire ratio required by local law, he added.

As a result, he said, 1,800 jobs went to new foreign workers, Sablan said.

Local businesses were also adversely affected because that same number was the reason why the CNMI “hit” the cap in May and again this week, he added.

“Apparently we did not learn, and now we have to live with the results and innocent people will be hurt and local people and businesses are going to be hurt.”

Kilili said he can propose something in the U.S. Congress, but it will not be approved overnight.

He said he has already introduced a bill that mirrors the governor’s proposals in the 902 talks which is to increase the CW cap and extend the program to Dec. 2029.

He believes that the recent USCIS announcement could have been avoided if only the CNMI government had negotiated the 30-percent U.S. hire rules with new investors.

He said the CNMI government should never have allowed new investors to “ignore” local labor law. “That just made the problem worse. And now the ones who suffer are our local businesses and the long-time foreign workers our local businesses rely on.”

When 1,300 guest workers faced the risk of losing their jobs after USCIS announced that the cap had been reached in May, Sablan and Torres appealed to the federal government for an administrative short-term fix.

In response, USCIS allowed affected CW workers to apply for “deferred action” to keep their jobs and legal presence in the CNMI.

“But no one here in the Marianas changed what they are doing. The new investors kept applying for CW permits instead of H-2B visas. Our Department of Labor kept issuing waivers from the 30-percent requirement, and it was just business as usual,” he said.

According to Sablan, there were about eight new investors who applied for CW permits for about 6,300 employees, and for which CNMI Labor granted about 1,800 waivers. Some of the investors received two-year waivers, he added.

Many other local businesses have been fined for not complying with the 30-percent U.S. hire rule, he said.

“And now we have reached the cap again. So ask what happens now? Can we get another short-term fix?

“Look, we have all seen this kind of open-door uncontrolled investment policy before in the Marianas with the garment industry. It did not end well as we all know. I wish we have learned from that experience that our local government needs to take responsibility for managing growth in our islands.

“We all suffer. We’ve seen the traffic. We’ve seen putting utilities at risk. We only have two sewer processing plants on island. If we get all these developers what will happen to those processing plants?”

Sablan said about 9,000 guest workers have been employed by local businesses for many years now. The 12,998 cap still allows for 4,000 CW-1 permits for new investors each year, he said, adding that on top of that, the CNMI has unlimited access to H visas for foreign workers until 2020.

“I worked hard to get the law enacted to give us unlimited H visas. I wanted new investors to be able to hire all the foreign construction workers they needed so our economy can start going again. But I also wanted to protect CW permits for the long-term workers that we have who are so important for established local businesses — nurses, bakers, people who keep our hospital clean, those people who are servicing the aircraft that bring in tourists, people who cook the meals for the tourists and for us in the restaurants and local hotels. But what happened?”

As of press time Monday night, the Torres administration had yet to respond to this reporter’s email.

In a media release titled “No more business as usual,” Sablan said he is appealing to the commonwealth government to use all tools available to address the workforce crisis in the Northern Marianas.

“We reached the cap for the previous fiscal year just last May, and that caused disruption to our economy, especially local businesses that rely on their long-term workers for their operations. It also caused significant stress to the affected workers, and their families,” Sablan said.

“So I was grateful when the Department of Homeland Security and USCIS decided to consider deferred action as a limited, one-time opportunity for humanitarian relief for certain qualified workers who were affected by the cut-off in permit renewals last May.

“But here we are, again. Innocent people who have lived and worked here for years will be hurt, again. Local businesses that depend on these workers will also be hurt, again. It is a terrible situation. It is especially terrible because it could have been avoided,” Sablan said.

“The information I have received from Governor Torres’ administration and from leading business organizations is that thousands of these limited CW slots are once again being filled by new workers brought in by new developers for temporary construction jobs.

“Governor Torres has asked these developers to hire construction workers through the H-visa program, which is not subject to caps in the Marianas. However, it appears that, unfortunately, these developers did not heed his requests.

“And, as far as I know, the commonwealth government did not make it a condition of their permits or licenses that these new developers use H-visas for construction work, and only apply for CW permits if absolutely necessary,” Sablan added.

“I am not in the practice of telling our governor or our local Legislature what to do. But if I were in their position, I’d tell these new investors, ‘You have to withdraw all your pending applications for CW construction workers right now and apply for H-visa workers instead.’ And if I were in the governor’s shoes, I’d overrule the CNMI Department of Labor and withdraw all of those waivers of the 30 percent local hire law.”

According to USCIS, he said, CW petitions may be withdrawn as long as they are pending. About 6,000 CW petitions are still under review by the agency.

Meanwhile, he said his efforts continue in Washington to find legislative solutions to the workforce crisis in the Northern Marianas.

“In July, I introduced legislation mirroring the governor’s 902 proposal on how to address our workforce needs beyond 2019. And, for the next Congress, we have our eye on comprehensive immigration reform.

“So much depends, though, on the mood in Congress to tackle immigration, and who wins the presidential race. Mrs. Clinton has promised to make comprehensive immigration reform a priority in her administration. I can work with a Clinton administration to make sure the needs of the Marianas are included in any national reform package.

“But legislation is often described as the ‘slow boat.’ Few things happen quickly in Congress. Decisions can be made much more quickly and nimbly at the local, administrative level.

“The CNMI government has the power to regulate businesses, lay out plans, and determine the conditions under which permits and licenses may be granted. I appeal to Governor Torres to use all the tools available to him to manage development in the Marianas, and to minimize harm especially to long-term businesses and workers who have vested so much in our community.

“We can’t keep doing business as usual.”

In a separate statement, Saipan Chamber of Commerce Velma Palacios said:

“We are still hopeful that the administration and Congressman Kilili’s office will be able to push forward the increase [of the cap] to 18,000. It has not been a month since FY 2017 began. We predict we will be right back where we started when USCIS announced we reached the FY 2016 cap. We need immediate relief as this issue will continue to impact the CNMI’s economy. All businesses have been affected and continue to be. How can we support the ongoing development without a workforce? We all need to work together on this issue. It is not only a business community issue but affects us all. Businesses continue to use other applicable visa categories as well as work with partners like NMTI, Latte and others to help with their workforce needs.”