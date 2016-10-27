Igisomar and Yumul to square off in Senate debate

(Press Release) — Voters will have an opportunity to see the two Saipan candidates running for a Senate seat go head-to-head in a two-hour debate hosted by the Marianas Young Professionals or MYPros Admission is free.

Incumbent Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Republican, and former Sen. Ray Yumul, Independent, his challenger, will take the stage at the multi-purpose center at 5:30 p.m. today, Wednesday.

Igisomar filled the Senate seat vacated by former Yumul, who resigned to run for lt. governor in 2014.

The candidates will field questions from two co-moderators and be granted time to respond to barbs from his rival. Each candidate will get a short closing statement.

Local attorney Tiberius Mocanu will moderate this event along with Kagman High School teacher Gerard Van Gils, also a MYPros member.

An opportunity to meet the candidates running for the Senate is also open to the public following the debate. Admission to the “Meet the Candidates” after-party fundraiser at Naked Fish is $10 and includes a free drink with pupus while supplies last.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the forum. Proceeds raised will fund community projects and educational programming spearheaded by the MYPros Community Projects Committee.

The debate is being held as an effort to educate all who are interested in learning more about the candidates and their platforms. In line with its mission, MYPros hopes that these types of forums promote an informed electorate through political education and activity.

Marianas Young Professionals is a non-profit organization whose mission is to connect passionate young professionals with opportunities for social and professional growth and civic engagement for the benefit of the commonwealth.

If you have questions or would like submit questions for this debate, please email mypros.670@gmail.com.