19-year-old arrested for shoplifting

A YOUNG man was arrested for shoplifting at T Galleria last week.

Carl Steven Aldan, 19, is also being investigated for a previous theft incident at the same store.

During a hearing on Monday, Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $15,000 cash bail on Aldan and remanded him to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato represented Aldan.

Judge Camacho set the preliminary hearing for Nov. 2 at 9 a.m., and the arraignment for Nov. 7, also at 9 a.m.

Aldan was arrested after DFS employees and a detective recognized him on surveillance camera footage Oct. 19, putting a $430 Louis Vuitton wallet into his jacket and then a $525 Emilie Louis Vuitton wallet.

Police said Aldan is the same suspect in the theft of Ray-Ban sunglasses at DFS Kanoa Resort on Sept. 27 based on surveillance camera footage. A salesperson also identified him as the man who took the sunglasses.

According to police Aldan admitted he was the person on the footage.