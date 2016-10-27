House passes measure compensating private landowners

THE House of Representatives approved a measure that will compensate private landowners whose property was taken for public purposes.

All 19 present members voted yes to the passage of House Bill 19-158 on Friday.

The measure, which was introduced by Rep. Anthony Benavente, now goes to the Senate.

The bill originally proposed to set aside a minimum of $3 million of earmarked funds from the gross revenue tax generated from the Saipan casino license fee for payments to the affected landowners.

Before the bill was passed, Benavente offered an amendment changing the amount from $3 million to $5 million which the other members approved.

Also passed on Friday were H.B. 19-109 to implement a penalty provision for repeat offenders; H.B. 19-199 to reform drug sentencing laws to effectuate the rehabilitation and treatment principles of evidence-based sentencing; and H.B. 19-191 to establish provisions for jaywalking. All these bills now go to the Senate.