Gaming commission: $3K vendor’s fee not a lot

COMMONWEALTH Casino Commission Executive Director Edward C. Deleon Guerrero on Tuesday said vendors whose transactions with the casino operator amount to $100,000 are required to pay a $1,000 provisional license fee plus the $2,000 regular license fee.

“If a local vendor has a $100,000 business transaction with Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine, why would a $3,000 fee be a big deal?” he asked.

BSI vendors have to pay $1,000 so they can start transacting bussiness with the casino operator. They will also pay the regular license fee which costs $2,000.

But Deleon Guerrero said a local vendor whose transactions with BSI come to less than $100,000 doesn’t have to pay the vendor’s fee.

There are also exemptions. Airlines, shipping companies, hotels, insurance firms, government agencies and Northern Marianas College are exempted from paying the vendor’s fee, Deleon Guerrero said, adding that next month, the commission will also exempt non-profit organizations.

He said the vetting process for a vendor’s license costs money.

Before the commission can issue a regular license to a vendor, he said they have to thoroughly check the applicant’s financial background, criminal background, if any, and other information related to the kind of services being offered.

“We have to look at the people involved and investigate them to determine whether they are suitable vendors,” Deleon Guerrero said.

“This is a heavily regulated industry. We are required by law to monitor and assure that all companies and individuals doing business in gaming are suitable people or companies. We will not be able to ascertain that suitability unless we subject them to a vetting process.”