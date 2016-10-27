CHCC: 36 healthcare personnel affected by CW cap

THE chief executive officer of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said 36 of their healthcare staff are affected by the announcement that the CW cap for fiscal year 2017 has already been reached.

Esther Muna, in an email to Variety, said they include 31 nurses from different areas of the hospital, two personnel from radiology, two from quality and one from the laboratory.

Muna said they are reviewing all their options for their staff.

“We understand time is of the essence for each of the options, so we are taking that into account,” she added.

“Our goal is to ensure our nurses continue to work in the CNMI while protecting our patients and our healthcare system.”

A shortage of nurses affects all aspects of the healthcare system, she added.

“A registered nurse is required in the quality department, public health clinics, and utilization review. If we lose the nurses we already have, it will hurt CHCC everywhere.”

Muna said they are currently working on a strategic plan to address the possible shortage.

But they have an adequate number of physicians in the hospital right now, she added.

She said more visitors are again coming to the CNMI and with economic development and the likely increase in population, they have to consider expanding the hospital to meet a growing demand for healthcare services.