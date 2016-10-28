Antonia Tudela is acting Saipan mayor

SAIPAN and Northern Islands Municipal Council Chair Antonia Tudela has been appointed acting mayor of Saipan and will assume the post starting today, Thursday.

She said she will report for work at the Saipan mayor’s office at the Ladera Center in Oleai and will continue to serve on the council.

The appointment notice issued by the mayor’s office stated that Mayor David M. Apatang will be off-island on personal business starting Oct. 27 with a “return date to be determined at a later time.”

“By this memorandum, I have appointed Ms. Antonia M. Tudela, chairperson of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council, to be acting mayor until my return. Please extend your cooperation and understanding to Ms. Tudela as she assumes this temporary appointment,” Apatang said.

In an interview, Tudela said she met with the special assistant to mayor, Henry Hofschneider, on Wednesday to discuss her appointment.

She said the mayor’s office and the municipal council have a good working relationship.

“I will continue to perform the fantastic job that is being done by the mayor’s office,” she said, as she encouraged community members to feel free to ask questions and said she was happy to assist them.”

In Jan. 2015, Tudela was appointed acting mayor of Saipan.

Tudela said she has no problem working with the mayor’s office staff and personnel.

“They are very helpful,” she added.