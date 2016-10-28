NMC-CREES to open aquaculture wet laboratory in November

NORTHERN Marianas College President Carmen Fernandez said NMC’s Cooperative Research Extension and Education Services is now preparing for the opening of its aquaculture wet laboratory.

The facility, which will open next month, will allow for the breeding, hatching and rearing of various native fish species.

Aside from providing seed stocks to farmers, the laboratory will also provide services to help fish farmers enhance their understanding of various fish, Fernandez said.

“The new aquaculture lab will help residents explore new sources of nutrition and revenue and is part of an overall effort to help ensure that aquaculture becomes a major contributor to the economy,” she added.

The aquaculture facility comprises the main hatchery site which includes brood stock tanks, larval tanks, spawning tanks and grow-out tanks. These facilities are supported by a training room/ classroom, a lab and office space for the aquaculture staff.

NMC-CREES aquaculture extension agent/program leader Michael Ogo said they are looking forward to inviting the community to the opening of the aquaculture facility at the NMC campus in As Terlaje.

“Aquaculture has been proven to boost fish production in a sustainable way,” he added.

Ogo said the facility will be able to breed rabbit fish, mafuti, shrimp, and snapper, adding that their brood stock tanks can hold up to 50 breeders while the larval rearing tank can hold between 50,000 and 100,000 larvae.

He said NMC-CREES, in collaboration with the Oceanic Institute of Hawaii, is also working on the rabbitfish development program, which aims to catch rabbitfish from the lagoon and have them grow and produce eggs.

“The hatchlings will be given to local farmers who are interested in growing rabbitfish, which is tasty when fried or steamed. Its juveniles can also be pickled in a jar (manahak),” Ogo said.