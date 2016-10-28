Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateFri, 28 Oct 2016 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
New soccer training complex breaks ground in Koblerville

     

     

     

     

     

    Wednesday, October 26, 2016-10:28:58P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

CUC: 6-hour water outage on Thursday

  • Print
27 Oct 2016

(CUC) — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. says there will be a temporary water service interruption in Kannat Tabla, Fina Sisu, portions of Chalan Kiya and As Perdido on Thursday, Oct. 27,   from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The purpose of this water outage is to repair and replace a leaking six-inch valve. Repairs are anticipated to be completed by the evening and customers in the affected areas should expect restoration of services soon thereafter. CUC apologizes for any inconvenience resulting from this water service interruption.

For more information, call 664-4282 or go to https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.