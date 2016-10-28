CUC: 6-hour water outage on Thursday

(CUC) — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. says there will be a temporary water service interruption in Kannat Tabla, Fina Sisu, portions of Chalan Kiya and As Perdido on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The purpose of this water outage is to repair and replace a leaking six-inch valve. Repairs are anticipated to be completed by the evening and customers in the affected areas should expect restoration of services soon thereafter. CUC apologizes for any inconvenience resulting from this water service interruption.

For more information, call 664-4282 or go to https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/.