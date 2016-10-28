CHCC issues Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease advisory

COMMONWEALTH Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna says there have been seven cases of Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease confirmed at the Commonwealth Health Center’s emergency department in the past month, and one case at the hospital’s Children’s Clinic.

But there have been no cases identified since Oct. 20, 2016, she said.

Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease or HFMD is a viral infection that can be spread through close personal contact, coughing or sneezing, contact with feces or sharing of straws, cups, and other contaminated surfaces.

It is usually a mild, common childhood disease with limited consequences, according to CHCC.

“The viral illness usually affects infants and children younger than age 5.

“Of thel eight cases diagnosed at CHC in the last month, five or 63 percent were under the age 5.”

Sometimes adults can get the illness, but this is much less common.

HFMD symptoms include a fever, reduced appetite and sore throat.

One or two days after the fever, painful sores can develop in the mouth (called herpangina). They are usually in the back of the mouth as small red spots that blister and become ulcers. A skin rash with red spots and at times blisters can occur on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet.

“Not everyone will develop all the symptoms. Some people may show no symptoms but still pass on the virus.”

According to CHCC, “A person with HFMD is most contagious during the first week of illness.”

There is no vaccine for HFMD, but members of the public can prevent/reduce their risk of being infected by:

• Washing their hands often with soap and water.

• Cleaning and disinfecting touched surfaces including toys.

• Avoid close contact including kissing, hugging, or sharing utensils/cups with a person suffering from HFMD.

“For the painful mouth sores, you can use over-the-counter mouthwashes or sprays that numb mouth pain. Take over-the-counter Tylenol or Ibuprofen to relieve pain and fever. Aspirin should not be given to children.”

Community members are advised to stay home if they have HFMD. Talk to your primary care doctor if you are unsure when you should return to work. It also applies to taking children back to school and/or daycare.

For more information, go to http://www.cdc.gov/hand-foot-mouth/index.html/.