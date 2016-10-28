Candidates should debate, says voter

THE Saipan Chamber of Commerce and Marianas Young Professionals or MyPros should be commended for hosting candidate forums, but there should also be debates among those seeking office, a voter told Variety.

Tina Sablan was one of the members of the community who witnessed the chamber’s candidate forum on Tuesday night at the multi-purpose center.

Sablan said forums are a good opportunity for people to determine which candidates are worthy of their vote of confidence.

“It’s always good to hear directly from the people running for office and aspiring for elective positions. Tonight a lot of questions were asked about education, development, the tourism industry… We are interested in hearing them talk about these issues, and we should have more opportunities like this,” Sablan said.

She added, however, that she would also like to see the candidates engage in a more spirited discussion, more like a debate.

“That’s also a comment I heard from others — that they’d like to hear a debate and maybe that’s something that could be considered in the future, so that people will have an opportunity to see the candidates and hear their different views on particular issues. A debate allows people to actually compare the candidates’ views, but I appreciate this forum, and I’m glad the chamber provided us with this opportunity.”

Another community member, Dolores Sablan, said all candidates deserve to be heard and, for her, they all did a good job in presenting their proposed solutions to some of the islands’ pressing issues.

Jill Arenovski, executive director of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, said they were happy with the turnout.

Participating in the forum were Sen. Sixto Igisomar and his opponent, former Sen. Ray Yumul, and Precinct 1 candidates Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero, Rep. Angel Demapan, Rep. Antonio Sablan, Rep. Roman Benavente, Rep. Edwin Propst, Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Greg Sablan, Anthony Duenas and former Rep. Ana Teregeyo.





The other Precinct 1 candidates, Joe Flores and former Rep. Janet Maratita, could not attend due to prior commitments, Variety was told.

Arenovski said all the candidates came prepared and did a good job addressing the issues.

Tonight, Thursday evening, at the same venue, another forum will be held, this time for Precinct 3 candidates: Donald Barcinas, Ivan Blanco, Joe Itibus, former Rep. Frank Dela Cruz, Vicente Camacho, former Rep. Stanley Torres, former Rep. Heinz Hofschneider, Rep. BJ Attao, Rep. Ramon Tebuteb, Rep. Anthony Benavente, Rep. Edmund Villagomez and Rep. Ralph Yumul.

Also invited were the two municipal council candidates Luis John Castro and Diego Litulumar Kaipat.

The forum will start at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. The moderator is Nicolas S. Palacios.

On Friday, the chamber will hold a forum for the House candidates in Precincts, 2, 4 and 5.