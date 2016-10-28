Dr. Ignacio Dela Cruz is back; encourages pet owners to visit his office

DOCTOR Ignacio Dela Cruz, the islands’ only government veterinarian, is back with the Department of Lands and Natural Resources.

He started reporting for work on Monday under an exempted service employment contract at the DLNR animal health quarantine facility in As Perdido.

Dela Cruz said his office will be open this week from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pending the availability of equipment, he said his services will be limited to de-worming and removal of mange and ticks in dogs.

“Mange causes skin diseases and it is very common on island,” he said.

A former DLNR secretary, Dela Cruz said service fees are “very affordable.”

He said he will also continue to provide his services at the animal shelter administered by the Saipan mayor’s office dog-control program.

For the time being, however, he said his services for the animal shelter will be limited to performing euthanasia.

Dela Cruz will also run the animal health quarantine facility and issue health certificates for animals that are to be transported in and out of the CNMI.

Last year, the veterinarian’s office had to shut down after Dela Cruz’s contract was not approved by the Attorney General’s Office due to “double-dipping” concerns.

Dela Cruz is a retiree.

He is the CNMI’s only regulatory veterinarian meat inspector, accredited veterinarian and certified foreign animal disease diagnostician.

He was trained and certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Veterinary Services, Plant Protection and Quarantine as well as the Food Safety and Inspection Service.