Free humanities programs for veterans

(Press Release) — Seats are still available for the Power Breath Meditation Workshop, a program under the Standing Together Initiative of the Northern Marianas Humanities Council.

The Power Breath Meditation Workshop is from November 3-7 and is offered by Project Welcome Home Troops or PWHT. It “is a mind-body resilience building program for returning veterans. It offers practical breath-based tools that decrease the stress, anxiety and sleep problems that many returning veterans experience.”

The workshop will be facilitated by Leslye Moore and Tom Voss from PWHT. It is a total of five days long and all participants are required to attend all five days. On weekdays, the workshop is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on the weekend, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The workshop will take place in the Chacha Oceanview Middle School cafeteria. It is free and anyone interested can register to participate, however, priority is given to veterans, active duty military and their families.

The maximum capacity of the workshop is 25 participants.

Interested individuals must submit the registration form directly to Leslye Moore via e-mail at leslye.moore@pwht.org. Because of the sensitivity of the information, all forms will be kept confidential.

Registration forms are available at the council office at Springs Plaza in Gualo Rai.

Through partnerships with U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, the CNMI Military/Veterans Affairs Office and the CNMI Public School System, as well as generous donations from Islander Rent-a-Car, the Tan Siu Lin Foundation and Tan Holdings, funding is available to help with travel costs for veterans from Rota and Tinian who want to participate in the workshop.

Deadline to register is on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016.

The workshop is mentioned in the documentary film “Almost Sunrise” about two Iraq veterans who walked from Wisconsin to California to reflect on their experience of war and to raise awareness about what veterans go through after returning home. The next film screening is this Saturday, October 29, at 6 p.m. at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center Theater and is free and open to the public.

For more information about the workshop or the screening, e-mail Eulalia V. Arriola at esvillagomez@gmail.com or call 235-4785.