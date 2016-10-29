Brothers behind bars for selling ‘ice’

HERMAN Raymond Reyes Angui and his younger brother, Larry, were arrested on Wednesday for selling “ice” in Chalan Kanoa.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $100,000 cash bail each on Herman, 48 and Larry, 35, during a bail hearing on Thursday. They were remanded to the Department of Corrections.

Judge Camacho set the preliminary hearing for Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m. and the arraignment for Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.

Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Weintraub appeared for the government while. Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit will represent Herman Raymond. The clerk of court will appoint a counsel for Larry.

The Angui brothers’ arrest followed two “buy-walk” operations conducted against each of them by CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force agents on separate occasions at their residence near a basketball court in Chalan Kanoa.

In the first “buy-walk” at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16, police said they obtained $20 worth of “ice” that the cooperating source bought from Herman.

On Aug. 26, police said the cooperating source bought $30 worth of ice from Herman.

The same cooperative source likewise bought “ice” from Larry on Aug. 18 and Sept.8, police said.

The “ice” bought from the brothers were tested presumptive positive of methamphetamine. On Oct. 26, the task force secured warrants of arrest that were served to Herman and Larry.