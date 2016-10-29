Gaming commissioners, executive director off to Australia

THE members of the Commonwealth Casino Commission and its executive director left Thursday for Sydney, Australia to attend the International Association of Gaming Regulators’ annual conference.

The Saipan’s first gaming body is a member of the international group, commission executive director Edward C. Deleon Guerrero said in an interview.

Aside from Deleon Guerrero those attending the event are commission chairman Juan M. Sablan, vice chairman Joseph C. Reyes, secretary Justin S. Manglona and executive assistant to the commission Ruth Ann P. Sakisat.

Deleon Guerrero said the international gaming regulators’ group convenes every year in different countries.

This year, the conference will discuss the use of technology to improve responsible gaming programs, among other topics.

The Saipan gaming commission is on track with such programs, Deleon Guerrero said.

“Four of our staffers just got back on Monday from Germany where they received training in surveillance systems,” he said.

There are a lot of surveillance cameras at Best Sunshine’s training facility, so the commission must have trained staff to independently monitor casino activities, he added.

“Those are high resolution cameras. And as we try to expand our own monitoring system, we also explore new technology that is very sophisticated. It tracks detailed activity on the tables, even the body movements and facial expressions of people.”