Vietnam veterans encouraged to attend meeting

VETERANS of Foreign Wars Post 3457 commander Mac Chargualaf said they are now preparing for the upcoming Veterans Day commemoration and encourage all Vietnam veterans to attend a meeting today, Friday, at 4 p.m. at the Veteran of Foreign Wars Bar on Palm St. in Garapan.

Those who were on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955 to July 25, 1975 are considered Vietnam veterans, he said.

Chargualaf said one of the topics to be discussed at the meeting is the issuance of lapel pins and other forms of recognition.

The make-up date for veterans unable to come to the first meeting will be on Nov. 7, he added.

The distribution of lapel pins was supposed to be held during the 2016 Liberation Day celebration, but it was postponed and will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

For more information, call Mac Chargualaf at 285-1948 or the Saipan mayor’s office at 234-6208.