Guam Vietnam veteran commended 51 years after the fact

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — An award more than fifty years in the waiting was finally presented to a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran yesterday at the Madeleine Z. Bordallo District office in Hagåtña.

Specialist Four E4 William “Bill” D. Sablan, U.S. Army, was awarded the Army Commendation Medal by direction of the Secretary of the Army during a ceremony attended yesterday, Oct. 27, by family including daughter Jessica Sablan, cousins Joe and Viviane Ada and Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Frank Blas Aguon Jr., Tina Muna Barnes and Jim Espaldon.

Congresswoman Bordallo, who presented the award to Sablan, was also the catalyst behind efforts that resulted in the designation of the award that was supposed to have been commended fifty-one years prior.

Sablan earned the award after serviced carried out during the counter-insurgency efforts of the Vietnam War between the months of May 1965 to April 1966.

According to the citation read during the commendation ceremony, Sablan was granted the award “through his outstanding professional competence and devotion to duty” and for “working long and arduous hours (whereby) he set an example that inspired his associates to strive for maximum achievement.”

Sablan, who is the scion of the Segundo T. Sablan family of Saipan, was drafted into military service following his graduation from high school and said that he had originally wanted to serve in a military branch where he could work with airplanes, but wound up in the army and eventually worked his way through Airborne, or Jump, School.

As a member of the U.S. Army’s airborne forces, Sablan said his duties as a paratrooper included making aerial deployments, “pushing people out of planes” and, on one occasion, disbursing bilingual pamphlets from the air to Viet Cong forces stationed throughout Vietnam that encouraged them to surrender themselves and offered humane treatment to those who laid down arms.

According to Sablan, these efforts resulted in a number of surrenders from within the Viet Cong who had been, he said, pressured into military service.

Sablan told the Post that he was originally designated for the commendation around the time that he left active service in 1966. However, the award never came.

He said that over the years he pursued multiple avenues in the hopes of receiving the award promised to him. Eventually, he approached Sen. Frank Blas Aguon, Jr. who was a familial relation. In response, Aguon told him that a source more likely to result in a solution would be the congresswoman.

Through her connections at the capital, Bordallo was able to establish the validity of Sablan’s claim with a letter that Sablan said had come from Army Headquarters Saigon that detailed the commendation.

Sablan is a Vietnam veteran who served as a paratrooper with the Army and sniper within the U.S. Army Special Forces. He is the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal and a certificate of recognition from the Secretary of Defense.