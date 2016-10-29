In Memoriam committee presents prizes to essay contest winners

AMEA Reyes, the winner of the In Memoriam essay contest, says she was inspired by her great-grandmother who likes to talk to her about what the island went through during World War II.

Reyes, an 11th grader at Marianas High School, said it was her first time to participate in and win an essay contest.

On Wednesday, Reyes and the other winners received their prizes at the Municipal Leadership Memorial Kiosko Center in Chalan Kanoa.

The Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council, which organized the In Memoriam ceremony that will be held today, Friday, at American Memorial Park, launched the essay contest for high school students.

The essays were to explain how remembering the past and honoring one’s ancestors can impact the islands’ culture and traditions as well as the future of the NMI.

“Our past is important and it affects our future as well,” Reyes said.





With her parents Vilma and Franklyn, she received $350, a gift certificate and a plaque of appreciation.

The In Memoriam committee will also give Reyes an opportunity to read her winning piece during the ceremony that aims to honor and memorialize the civilian casualties of World War II.

Receiving second prize was Melvin John D. Kapileo, an 11th grader at Saipan Southern High School, who received $250, a gift certificate and a plaque of recognition.

Third prize went to Mohammad Fatin Khan, the son of Mazhar Khan and Farzama Kauser, a ninth grader at Marianas High School who received $150 cash, a gift certificate and a plaque of appreciation.

In an interview, Khan said although he is not originally from the CNMI and has been living on the island for just four years, his teacher John Darag helped him appreciate the theme of the essay contest.

SSHS principal Martha Kintol said the In Memoriam essay contest motivated the students to get involved and learn about the past and the future of their islands.

“I would like the students to know that I support them, that the school is backing them up, and that they are certainly doing more than what is expected of them in the classroom and that is amazing,” she said.