Tinian poker arcade operator dies in forklift accident

A POKER arcade operator on Tinian, Ig Sang Kwon, died after a forklift he was using tipped over and fell on him.

Based on information gathered by Variety, Kwon, 58, on Wednesday noon left his Marpo Heights house on a forklift and headed to his Cha Cha poker establishment in San Jose.

He was using the forklift as his mode of transportation because he was also working on his house at this time, according to a source who declined to be identified.

The source said Kwon usually used the forklift as a sort of platform to stand on for hard to reach areas he was working on.

While he was headed to San Jose, the forklift began moving erratically and was soon zigzagging on the road.

The source said Kwon jumped off the forklift, but it tipped over and fell on him.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Jason Tarkong on Thursday confirmed that a 58-year-old man died on Tinian after the forklift he was driving tipped over.