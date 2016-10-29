740 families on waiting list for housing assistance

THERE are 740 families on the waiting list for federally funded housing assistance programs, Northern Marianas Housing Corporation Corporate Director Jesse Palacios said.

There are four such programs for eligible families who are U.S. or FSM citizens, he added.

These are the Section 8 vouchers, the multi-family housing program loans, the home loan program and the tax credit rental program.

Palacios said they have 310 families who are benefiting from Section 8 vouchers, and 481 families are on the waiting list.

Of this number, 447 are from Saipan, 16 from Rota and 18 from Tinian.

For the Multi-Family Housing Program, Palacios said they have 259 families on the waiting list.

He said they cannot increase the number of recipients as they are only allowed to assist up to 363 low- or zero-income families.

“We have 310 right now, so the remaining available vouchers are for 53. But our waiting list is 740 so how can we assist them all? We don’t have enough funding. We cannot just increase our baseline number. It would require U.S. congressional action.

“We have existing programs, but the problem is the funding, and it would also require the U.S. Congress to increase the number to accommodate more families in need.”

Palacios said U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan is aware of this issue.

Another problem is that their budget from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is decreasing every year, Palacios said.

As for the upper MIHA housing area, he said its 72 units are fully occupied right now by eligible families.

A federally funded program is paying for the rent of the low-income families residing at upper MIHA, and it also provides each of them with a $152 utility allowance every month.

Palacios said the contract, which is renewable every year, is terminated if the housing unit’s utilities are disconnected or if the household members are involved in domestic violence or other criminal offenses.

“We have certain terms and conditions that they must follow. We provide them with a utility allowance every month, but they have to settle their utility bills. If we find that their utilities are disconnected, we give them 24 hours to settle. If they fail to settle it in 24 hours we send them a notice of termination in 30 days.”

Palacios said there are 259 families on the waiting list for the 72 units.