NMHC may be able to help families affected by rising rents

THE Northern Marianas Housing Corporation Corporate Director says it may be able to provide some assistance to families who have to move out of homes and apartments because of the rising rents in the island’s tourist districts and nearby areas.

NMHC Corporate Director Jesse Palacios said they have asked the Legislature to amend some provisions of the law on leasing property especially in a commercial area such as Garapan.

Palacios said there are 45 housing units at the Garapan Annex behind Garapan Elementary School that have been abandoned since the late 1990s.

He said no one is living in those units which NMHC wants to lease to some investors so the the housing corporation can use the proceeds to provide loans to eligible families.

“We want to lease those abandoned houses out for commercial developments, but there’s a law in place right now that says how to lease a property, and it is outdated already and doesn’t apply anymore under the current situation. This is why we want it updated and amended so we can lease those houses. If we find a lessee we will use the money to provide more loans for eligible families, and we will also renovate our abandoned units that are in foreclosure, we will fix them and make them available for rentals to families still looking for a place to live,” Palacios said.

He said the legislation that has been drafted is now being reviewed by Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios who will introduce it.

The NMHC corporate director said they are aware that some families are being forced to move out of apartments because the landlords have either increased the rents or leased the property to new investors.

He said their existing programs are only for low- or zero-income U.S. citizen families.

“This is why we are pushing for this project to lease out these abandoned units so we can have our own funding and we can assist all families regardless whether they are U.S. citizens. Currently our programs are federally funded and because it’s federal money, we cannot use it for non-U.S. citizens.”

He said in the meantime, eligible families who need assistance should visit the NMHC office in Garapan.

“If they need immediate shelter or temporary shelter we can refer them to Karidat as Karidat has this rental assistance program for zero-income families,” Palacios said.

NMHC gets an annual funding of $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Of this amount, $70,000 goes to Karidat’s homeless shelter program.