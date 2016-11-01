Sunshine Café and Shenanigans join the CNMI BIBA Healthy Restaurant Program

(Press Release) — On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Sunshine Café and Shenanigans were honored for their participation in the CNMI BIBA Healthy Restaurant Program.

Each restaurant was presented with an award from the Division of Public Health Services declaring the restaurant as a culinary leader for healthy eating in the CNMI. Shenanigans and Sunshine Café have recipes on the menu approved by local dietitians though the BIBA program.

Sunshine Café is a casual, fast-service coffee shop situated in downtown Garapan. The venue features freshly brewed (specialty) coffees and espresso-based beverages, cold pressed juices, and fruit smoothies, as well as other drinks typically associated with a coffee shop. For lunch and dinner, the café offers a wide variety of salads and sandwiches and recently launched a daily happy hour 5:00-8:00pm. The BIBA items at Sunshine Café include: Tuna Salad, Pineapple Boost Smoothie, Green and Lean Smoothie, and Fruit and Veggie Juice Smoothie.





Shenanigans restaurant has had its doors open to the Saipan community since February 2010. It has a reputation for its fresh ingredients and gourmet dishes made from scratch. The owner of Shenanigans, Bel Busby, states, “Shenanigans takes pride in the high quality cuisine we offer to our patrons. We work hard to provide fresh, healthy options to the island I call home.” The Moorish Crunch Salad, Insalata Mista, and Insalata Friulana are BIBA approved items at Shenanigans.

“It is an honor to have these two restaurants participate in the CNMI BIBA Healthy Restaurant Program,” said Esther Muna, CHCC’s chief executive officer. “Their participation ensures the availability of healthy choices in Garapan for our community.”

The Division of Public Health Services developed the BIBA Program so that local participating restaurants can provide clearly-marked healthy menu options to their patrons. CHCC dietitians along with staff from the DPHS developed specific nutrition standards for recipes submitted to the BIBA Program. These standards use guidelines and definitions set forth by the United States Department of Agriculture, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, and the Whole Grains Council. Recipes are analyzed by these BIBA nutrition guidelines that specifically monitor calories, fruit and vegetable servings, grains, proteins, dairy, sugars, fats, and sodium. Further, participating BIBA restaurants agree to serve water free of cost and pledge to one commitment of health such as providing healthy side dishes or reducing sugar sweetened beverages.





“It is exciting to see the BIBA logo at these restaurants in Garapan. It is a brand that can be trusted by the public so restaurant patrons can make the healthy choice the easy choice while dining out,” said Margarita Torres Aldan, the director of the Division of Public Health Services.

Restaurant patrons who order BIBA entrees can raise awareness for the BIBA program by taking a photo of their food and either posting it to the CNMI REACH Facebook page or link the photo to the hashtag #oneplateatatime/.

Requirements for participation in the healthy restaurant project are posted on the REACH website, reachcnmi.wix.com/reach/.

Restaurants or caterers interested in participating in the project are encouraged to sign up for updates through the website, email jlorfing@hawaii.edu, or call Jessica Lorfing at 285-7955.