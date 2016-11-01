Littering is not the island way

LITTER is bad for the tourism industry, bad for the environment and bad for all of us. Yet some people continue to litter.

Precinct 1 Rep. Ed Propst believes that littering is among the many issues that need to be addressed, so he and his staff conduct regular cleanups.

“The amount of litter we see is disappointing,” he said. “My staffers are out every day cleaning beside the roads and every time we clean a roadside, we pick up an average of about four bags of litter. We have also assisted in cleaning up some illegal dump sites. But the larger ones that require heavy equipment are handled by the Office of the Saipan Mayor and we are grateful to them for the work they do.”





Propst has joined the Strategic Economic Development Council Solid Waste Task Force to focus on the island’s growing litter problem. The Solid Waste Task Force is being led by SEDC Chairman for Solid Waste and Labor Alex Sablan, and the governor’s special assistant for project development, Vicky Benavente.

Propst said they will work at long-term solutions that include universal trash collection and transfer stations on the southern part of the island and in Kagman. Immediate solutions include more trash bins in public areas along with regular trash pick-ups and disposal, as well as an islandwide anti-litter campaign.

“We need the entire community’s support and work together to address our major litter problem,” he added. “Community members must take pride in their island and respect the land they live on. Respect and love for the land is the island way. So we ask members of the public to remember to take their trash with them if there are no trash bins in the area. Together we can make a difference.”