Hundreds visit DPS Haunted House

HUNDREDS of students and other community members visited the Department of Public Safety’s Haunted House at the old courthouse near the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe on Friday evening.

The old courthouse was turned into mazelike pathways of scary surprises and displays that were not for the weak of heart.

Inside the old courthouse, the rooms were pitch black and there were monstrous spiders with scary giant sacs and webs. There were also ghoulish sounds and DPS personnel in zombie and other scary costumes.

According to PO2 Patrick Arriola, DPS spokesman for the event, they started preparing a month ago. “It’s a first time for DPS,” he added.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to the community. That is why it is free for everybody.”

Arriola, who wore a Dracula costume for the event, said members of the public had fun at the haunted house.

“They really enjoyed it. It was a successful event, and we probably will do it again next year.”

As early as 5 p.m., there was already a long line of excited community members at the entrance to the haunted house.

Dracula — PO2 Patrick Arriola — was on the roof top and was the first scary character to greet the visitors.

Police Officer Jeffrey Olopai, for his part, was the chainsaw man.

Children interviewed by Variety said the haunted house “was really scary and they looked like they were real monsters.”