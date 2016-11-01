Trick or treat at Saipan mayor’s office tonight

TONIGHT, Monday evening, the Saipan mayor’s office will have some surprises for the children taking part in its annual Halloween “trick or treat” event.

Special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said they will start distributing candy and other treats as soon as the children arrive from school.

The distribution will be held in the parking lot of Ladera Center in Oleai on Beach Road.

“We have some surprises for the kids,” Hofschneider added.

The mayor’s staff members have prepared 3,000 packs of goodies, he said, as he invites parents to bring their children to the mayor’s office.

Among its donors and sponsors are Joeten Superstore, Joeten Motors, Saipan Shipping Company, R&M Printers and Saipan Computer Services.

The CNMI Marines Recruitment Office will help direct traffic in the area.