Low turnout for candidate forums

COMPARED to Tuesday night, the second and third forums that the Saipan Chamber of Commerce hosted for the candidates of the House of Representatives were not well-attended.

On Tuesday night, only two of the 11 candidates did not show up, and there were many community members who witnessed the forum.

But on Thursday and Friday, only a few members of the public came to hear what the candidates had to say about CNMI issues.

Former Speaker Pedro R.Deleon Guerrero said most of the people who showed up were family members of the candidates.

“I just wish the community wouldn’t ignore opportunities like this,” said Deleon Guerrero who attended the forum on Friday.





On Thursday, the 12 Precinct 3 candidates were invited to the forum but only six showed up: Donald Barcinas, Ivan Blanco, former Rep. Frank Dela Cruz, Vicente Camacho and Reps. Blas Jonathan Attao and Ralph Yumul.

Luis John Castro was also the only candidate for the three-seat municipal council that showed up. The other candidate is Diego Litulumar Kaipat.

The participating candidates were asked about the CW issue, the proposed increase in the minimum wage and the salaries of teachers.

On Friday, those who showed up for the forum were Precinct 2’s Speaker Ralph Demapan and Rep. John Paul Sablan, Precinct 4’s House Floor Leader George Camacho, Rep. Vinnie Sablan, Aaron Jay Murdock and Joseph Ruak, and Precinct 5’s Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero, Antonio Agulto, Frank Aguon, James Anthony Duenas Cabrera and Antonio Muna Camacho.

Chamber executive director Jill Arenovski said she was surprised that not a lot of people showed up for the forums on Thursday and Friday, adding that they did their best to reach out to the community and invite as many members of the public as possible.

But she noted that there were a lot of other events happening over the weekend.