Tropical disturbance will pass south of the Marianas; expect a wet and windy Halloween

(Press Release) — The National Weather Service Forecast Office, Tiyan, Guam issued a special weather statement for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. A tropical disturbance centered 300 miles east-southeast of Guam this afternoon will move west and pass south of Guam on Monday.

This disturbance was expected bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Marianas Sunday night through Monday night and may bring locally heavy rain and wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph. After the disturbance passes the Marianas, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms could persist through Wednesday night.

NWS has issued a small-craft advisory, in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan coastal waters. Wind speeds of 25 to 37 mph are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft. Seas could build to as high as 8 to 10 feet in response to the winds. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid sailing in these conditions.

If you are planning any outdoor or marine activities, be aware of current conditions and stay informed on the latest statements and possible advisories. Residents are advised to prepare for wet and sometimes windy conditions for Halloween tomorrow.

