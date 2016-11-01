New law extends absentee ballot deadline

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres on Friday signed into law House Bill 19-204 which will allow for a 14-calendar-day extension of the deadline for the return of absentee ballots.

Introduced by Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro, the measure is now Public Law 19-70.

Under the new law, absentee ballots returned 14 days after Election Day, Nov. 8, will still be counted.

The previous law mandates that all absentee ballots are to be received by the Commonwealth Election Commission on or before Nov. 8.

But the ballots that were supposed to be sent out in September arrived on Saipan only last week due to some legal technicalities that the commission had to address before the Attorney General’s Office could approve the procurement of the ballots which were printed in Nebraska.

Last week, the House and the Senate acted on the bill to prevent possible problems with absentee ballots.

Today, Monday, the election commission will conduct a screening procedure for 85 absentee voters who were found to have two voting residences.

The commission will call each of the 85 individuals to verify their current residences.