Gas price hike, again

THE price of gas went up for the second time this month.

The prices of Mobil Oil Marianas’ regular gas and Shell Marianas’ V-power gas went up by 5 cents a gallon and diesel by 10 cents a gallon.

Mobil’s regular gas and Shell’s V-power gas are now $3.73 a gallon, and diesel, $3.91 a gallon.

Just two weeks ago, gas stations raised their prices by 20 cents —from $3.48 to $3.68 a gallon, and diesel from $3.66 to $3.81 a gallon.

These “ridiculous” price increases affect people from all walks of life, according to former Rep. Chris Leon Guerrero, a member of Matua Riders, a group of local bikers.

His colleague, Patrick Togawa, said he does not think the gas price increases will stop them from doing what they do. “But it’s going to hurt our pockets,” he said, adding that the Matua Riders have become an additional attraction on Saipan and are regular participants in many major community events.

By driving around the island every Sunday, he said they entertain tourists and families on beaches and in parks.

For fishermen like Nick Ramon, the increasing cost of gas limits their opportunity to catch fish.

“I buy $20 worth of gas for a single boat trip,” he said. “If gas prices are high, we fish closer to shore. We cannot go far out like today, so we just stay inside the reef.”