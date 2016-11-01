Retirees to get Christmas bonus

CNMI government retirees will get their Cost of Living Adjustment or COLA bonuses hopefully before Christmas, Gov. Ralph Torres said on Sunday.

He said he has allotted $3.5 million for the retirees’ 5 percent bonus, and is coordinating with the Legislature so it can amend the appropriation law to include new Saipan casino revenue which will fund the COLA.

“The funding is there, we have the money,” the governor said. “We’ve never had the COLA before, but now with all these tax revenues from the casinos we will be giving a COLA to our retirees. So we are not only addressing the needs of our government employees, we are also addressing those of our retirees.”

During the NMI Republican Party campaign rally at the Civic Center on Sunday, Torres said he was happy with the turnout.

“Two years ago, the late Gov. Eloy S. Inos and I had a vision and that was to improve our economy so we can have the resources for our government employees, for our retirees, the [Commonwealth Utilities Corp.] and to make sure that land compensation is paid for. Despite the criticism that we had to face, through the GOP leadership, we are now seeing the fruits of our efforts. With a new industry we are now able to increase our wages across the board which has not happened for years. Now we have resources to settle land compensation and government judgments, and now we have revenue to pay CUC. We are also acquiring two new generators for CUC and this will make our CUC more efficient and all this is because of the leadership of the GOP,” the governor said.

Torres is hoping that voters will once again support Republican candidates so that his and Governor Inos’ vision will continue.

“I am also encouraging our folks from off island to come back home as we now have competitive wages. We are also on the verge of increasing our minimum wage again with the support of the chamber of commerce so it’s important to vote for our GOP candidates so our retirees will continue to get their pensions and our government employees will be taken care of also.”

Torres said his and the late governor’s administrations have delivered on their promises to the people of the CNMI.

“We just don’t make empty promises. We deliver what we promised. We don’t offer promises that are not within our reach. We don’t offer promises until we know that we can deliver on those promises. The reason we are talking about a COLA now is because there is funding. We are not here to promise the moon and the world — we only promise something that is there, that is within our reach and that is our priority.”