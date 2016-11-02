Eucon: Partnership with Taiwan will turn NMI into ‘university city’

THE partnership between Eucon International University and Taiwan’s Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health will be advantageous to the economy of Saipan, Eucon president Christian Wei said.

“We intend to bring higher education here and create a ‘university city’ to draw in high-tech investors and researchers,” he added.





Wei believes such a university can attract thousands of students.

Last week, CNMI senators presented a resolution commending Eucon International University for its contributions to the CNMI and for its recent partnership with a university in Taiwan.

Taiwan university officials led by Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health board chairman Rick C. Chiang visited the island recently to meet with CNMI officials and discuss possible areas of research and development, including the utilization of betelnut flowers and noni fruit as components in pastry and bread making.

The university officials also brought some samples of bread with betelnut flower extract.

Student weighs in on betelnut chewing

In related news, Grace Christian Academy student Karena Torres said betelnut chewing is a “popular cultural activity” in the Pacific region including the FSM, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Guam, the CNMI and Taiwan.

In Taiwan, she added, some universities have looked into the possibility of using the betelnut flower as food flavoring.

“I feel it is a better alternative to chewing the betelnut itself,” she said.

“It seems to me that the CNMI should take a closer look at that alternative practice in Taiwan.”

Public Law 19-66 signed by Gov. Ralph Torres on Sept. 23, 2016 prohibits the sale or giving of areca nut or betelnut to any person under 18 years old.

Karena Torres said P.L. 19-66 is a good law, but enforcing it is another issue.

“What good is a law that is unenforceable? Or, for that matter, having a law that resonates well with the community yet presents such huge difficulties in enforcement that at the end of the day the prohibited act still goes on.”