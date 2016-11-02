4 arrested in ‘ice’ trafficking case

A BUY-BUST operation by CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force agents led to the arrest of two men and two women last week.

They are Cheng Zhang, 40, Fu Le Li, 29, Hong Hua Jin, 49, and Ying Li, 31.

A total of 27 grams of “ice” were seized from them during a series of operations that started with Jin’s rendezvous with a cooperating defendant in Garapan and led to the residence of Zhang and Li on upper Navy Hill.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $200,000 cash bail each on Zhang and Li, and $100,000 each on Jin and Ying Li during Monday’s bail hearings and remanded them to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government while Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato will represent Zhang. The court has yet to appoint lawyers for Li, Jin and Ying Li.

Judge Camacho set the preliminary hearing for Nov. 10 and the arraignment for Nov. 14 for all the defendants.

CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force agents began their operation on Oct. 27 against Ying Li from whom a cooperating defendant bought $790 worth of “ice.”

Ying Li brought the cooperating defendant to Jin in the parking lot behind T-Galleria where a white Toyota Corolla arrived and handed them the “ice.”

Police arrested Ying Li and Jin after the cooperating defendant texted the law enforcers that the “the transaction was done” while another team of operatives followed the Toyota Corolla.

Police said 3.8 grams of “ice” was found in Ying Li’s cell phone case while 7.8 grams was found in Jin’s purse.

Ying Li told police that the “ice” came from “good friends” known to her as the “the brothers” — the occupants of the Toyota Corolla.

Ying Li also told the cops that she believes that “the brothers” are the main distributors of “ice” on island.

On Oct. 28, 2016, the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force obtained a search warrant from Judge Camacho and arrested Zhang and Li at their Navy Hill home.

The search in the house yielded 15.4 grams of “ice” in the kitchen, police said.