Early voting starts Tuesday

EARLY voting for this year’s elections starts today, Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Commonwealth Election Commission.

Early voting for Saipan will be held at the multi-purpose center while on Tinian and Rota it will take place at the Department of Public Safety’s resident offices on those islands.

Commission executive director Julita Villagomez said early voting will be held until Nov. 7. Election Day is Nov. 8 which was declared a legal holiday by the governor.

There are a total of 17,936 registered voters for this year’s elections, Villagomez said, adding that they have also started the process of receiving calls from the 85 absentee voters who were found to have two voting residences. They have to call the commission to verify their actual residences.

There are 67 candidates vying for seats in the House of Representatives, the Senate, the municipal councils and the Board of Education. U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, who is seeking a fifth term, is running unopposed.

Also on the ballot is the retention of Judge Joseph N. Camacho.