2016 Miss Marianas returns from Japan

2016 Miss Marianas Peachy Quitugua is back from the Miss International pageant in Japan.

Although the 21-year-old beauty queen did not bring home any awards, she said she will always treasure the once-in-a-lifetime experience.





“I met many wonderful and beautiful ladies from different countries and they all had a lot to offer,” said Quitugua on Friday.

“It was competitive, but to me it was a very good experience and the pageant was exciting — it was great.”

She is also grateful for the CNMI people’s support.

“I’m just so glad that the CNMI supported me so much, and it was just crazy!”

On Facebook she posted the following:

“Marianas, I am beyond grateful for having the opportunity to make us shine and be heard.

“From the bottom of my heart, Si Yuus Maase. You were all on that stage with me, and although I didn’t take home anything — I am humbled by the feeling that we made ourselves ‘known,’ all thanks to the help of you all.”

Last week, Miss Marianas garnered 269,482 votes in an online poll. She came in second after Miss Mexico.

Ladies from 69 countries participated in this year’s Miss International pageant which was won by Miss Philippines, a 24-year-old pre-school teacher, Kylie Versoza.