Woman evicted from her tent

A WOMAN is temporarily seeking shelter at the hospital after she was evicted from her tent that was set up on Koblerville public land.

Encherina Suka, who said she is 56 years old, has been at the hospital since Thursday after she was brought there by EMS personnel.

Northern Marianas Housing Corporation Section 8 program manager David Chargualaf said Suka was not evicted but was removed from the property because of some liability and safety issues.

Chargualaf said Suka was squatting on property occupied by an NMHC client.

He said they they are also concerned about their clients in the area who have children and want to ensure their safety, referring to Suka’s health and mental condition.

Chargualaf said they contacted Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc. and Karidat and “endorsed” Suka to these agencies.

At the Commonwealth Health Center, Suka was admitted to the emergency room and underwent a checkup. She was later discharged, but the hospital management allowed her to stay at CHC. However, since there is no room or bed available, she is usually seen in the hallway. She sleeps in her wheelchair which she uses to get around the hospital, Variety was told.

Community Outreach Recovery Effort or CORE volunteers have found donors such as Glen Hunter to provide her with food.

CORE president Abbys Amante Michell, who is also an employee of CHC, nurse Renea Raho and CORE volunteers Patricia Kaipat and Mami Ikeda are taking turns looking after Suka, a Saipan resident since 1986.

They said they found a one-room apartment in Garapan for which a good Samaritan was willing to pay the rent for a few months. But the landlord changed his mind when he saw Suka, they added.

So Suka remains at the hospital while CORE volunteers continue to search for an apartment for her.

On Monday, some members of the Filipino community offered a room for rent to Suka in Koblerville.

That morning, Dr. Elizabeth Kohnen saw Suka and admitted her to the Family Care Clinic. Dr. Kohnen will also assess if Suka needs to be placed under guardianship.

Later that day, CORE volunteers, CHC staff and Karidat’s Lauri Ogumoro transported Suka to her new place in Koblerville.

The rent is $162 a month including utilities, and the good Samaritan will pay for it for a few months after which Karidat will pay the rent.

NMHC’s Chargualaf reiterated that they cannot provide assistance to Suka because she is not a client.

He stressed that they are not discriminating against Suka, who is originally from Chuuk.

“She needs to apply for assistance. She needs to register, and because she has not applied or registered yet, technically she is not a client and that’s why we removed her from our Koblerville property.

“We can’t just pick her up and provide her with assistance without going through the process as it would be unfair to the other homeless applicants who have been waiting to get help. Those individuals are also homeless and are staying with relatives under jam-packed conditions.”

He said there are 481 homeless families on the waiting list for housing assistance.

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna commended her staff for doing a good job even though it is not the hospital’s responsibility to look after Suka.

“Knowing they kicked this lady out angers me,” Muna said. “This is an issue that gets little attention, and there is a problem when there are no social services available. We get a bad rap but the people here, our staff, do wonderful things. I applaud all of them for going out of their way to help this lady. The housing agency really needs to look for funds to help people like her. It looks like a growing problem.”

In June 2016, Variety reported that CORE volunteers helped Suka contact her son who was on the mainland U.S. At that time, she was living in a small, broken tent under a plumeria tree. CORE volunteers said she had a broken leg that had left her immobile and she needed medical attention as well as a sanitary place where she could eat and sleep.

A member of the Chuukese community, Inos Kenio, tried to arrange her trip back to Chuuk but Suka refused, saying she didn’t want to leave her son.

In June, Variety reported that Suka’s son and daughter were in the U.S., and that she had last seen them when they were still children.

With the help of CORE volunteers, her 21-year-old son talked to her through Facetime, and told her that his sister would send her clothes and money and would try to visit her.