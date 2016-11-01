Robbers target tourists on Guam

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — In two separate incidents last week, guns were brandished at tourists in attempted robberies, one of which was successful. No arrests were made in either case and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrators.

Click to enlarge

According to Capt. Kim Santos, spokeswoman for the Guam Police Department, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at around 2:45 p.m. two tourists were driving north on Route 34, a deserted stretch of road leading to the scenic overlook at Two Lovers Point. They reported that they observed a blue sedan, traveling southbound that passed them and suddenly turned around and sped up to catch up with the tourists’ car. Once the blue car was directly behind the tourists’ car, it passed them and stopped directly in front of their vehicle. The tourists were forced to come to a complete stop, or risk a collision with the rear end of the blue car.

A local male with a slim build described as looking to be in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair, a mustache and wearing a collared shirt, exited the passenger side of the blue car and rushed at the tourists, who remained in their vehicle. The assailant tried to open the driver-side door, but it was locked. The suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded money. When a tour bus approached, the perpetrator with the handgun fled into the blue sedan and drove off. The tourist victims also drove off from where the incident took place.

In a separate incident on the same day, according to Santos at 8:25 p.m. four female tourists were walking along Gun Beach Road in front of the Hotel Nikko Guam toward the Guam Reef & Olive Spa Resort when an older model compact sports utility vehicle — possibly a late model Toyota RAV4 — pulled up from the road behind them and stopped. There were two passengers in the vehicle, one of them exited the front passenger side. He was described as a male, wearing a mask and brandishing a handgun. The masked suspect pointed the gun at one of the women while at the same time grabbing the purse of another woman in the group and shouting “Give me the bag!” at the group.

The suspects fled the scene in their vehicle continuing southbound from Gun Beach Road, and the heading up the hill past the Bayview Hotel toward Marine Corps Drive. Miscellaneous items, credit cards and cash were stolen. No injuries were reported.