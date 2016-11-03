Men walk against domestic violence

MEN wearing Micronesian skirts or lava-lavas joined a walk against domestic violence to show their solidarity with its victims.

The Men’s Walk against Domestic Violence was held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, as part of the Day of Unity event for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Among those joining the activity were U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, Superior Court Judge Kenneth Govendo and Rep. Edmund Villagomez. They joined the group of walkers from the Filcom pavilion at the Civic Center to Winchell’s Susupe and back.

Kilili said domestic violence has no place in any community.





“It is happening in our community, but it should not be and we should continue to raise awareness,” he added.

Judge Govendo, who hears most of the domestic violence cases in the CNMI, commended the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence for the great turnout.

“They keep this issue at the forefront all the time, and that is what is important to do — you just can’t expect that it is going to go away.”





He added, “The message to the community, especially to abused women, is that there are people here to help you. Go to the police, go to your counsel, go to your priest — anyone. Or contact the coalition and you will get help, that is important.”

For his part, Representative Villagomez said “we should continue to educate the community about domestic violence.”

The activity on Saturday, he added, “is a very important event that also allows us to pay our respects and remember those that have unfortunately passed due to this really disgusting disease, known as domestic violence, and any form of violence for that matter.”





Villagomez said he is urging the community “to continue to speak up, to push for peace and unity here in our community.”

Maisie Tenorio, executive director of the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence, said the annual men’s walk is a way for men in the community to stand in solidarity with women because most domestic violence victims are women.

“We’ve been doing the walk for many years now because it sends a powerful message when the men in the community band together and say they won’t tolerate domestic violence.

“They honor and respect women, and they expect everyone in the community to do the same thing.”