CUC, former employee settle discrimination lawsuit

A FORMER wastewater division employee who sued the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. for discrimination has entered into a settlement agreement with it.

The plaintiff, Steven Carlton, through attorney Pamela Brown Blackburn, and CUC, through its counsel James Sirok, filed a stipulated motion to dismiss, with the federal court retaining jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the Oct. 21, 2016 confidential stipulated agreement.

Designated Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood granted the parties’ motion to dismiss which means that the lawsuit cannot be re-filed.

In his lawsuit, Stevens, an African-American, alleged racial discrimination with respect to employment privileges, and retaliation. Named defendants were CUC and four of its then-officials.

In Dec. 2014, the federal court dismissed his complaint for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. Stevens then filed an amended complaint with CUC as the only defendant.