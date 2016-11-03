US Marshals appoint custodian for MV Luta

NATIONAL Maritime Services Inc. has been appointed custodian of the MV Luta which was seized by the U.S. Marshals Service last week after a Japanese investor sued his former Rota partners and Lt. Gov. Victor Bo. Hocog in federal court for breach of contract, fraud and unjust enrichment.

Court documents filed on Oct. 27, 2016 indicate that U.S. Marshal Don Hall issued and signed the appointment of the custodian.

As custodian of the MV Luta, National Maritime Services Inc. must look after it and allow no one to “remove, molest or in any manner interfere with the arrested vessel.”

The plaintiff, Takahisa Yamamoto, sued MV Luta, Luta Mermaid LLC, Abelina T. Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola, Fidel S. Mendiola III, Fidel Mendiola Jr., Robert Toelkes and the lt. governor.

Represented by attorney George Hasselback, Yamamoto said he is owed over $3 million for the purchase of the ship and has not been paid back by the defendants.

He is seeking judgment and wants MV Luta sold so he can be paid with interest and costs, and for other punitive damages.

Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog said he was “not involved in any way in the operations of the ship.”

In May, CNMI taxpayer John Del Rosario sued Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa C. Larson, in their official capacities, for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC which operates MV Luta.

Del Rosario’s complaint stated that the private corporation is owned by Hocog’s relatives and the $400,000 was released to the company without introducing it in the House of Representatives for proper appropriation.