US court places Cling Philip Kaipat in federal custody

THE federal court has granted Assistant U.S. Attorney Garth R. Backe’s motion for a writ of habeas corpus ad prosequendum regarding the case of Cling Philip Kaipat, a repeat offender.

A writ of habeas corpus ad prosequendum is an order to bring a prisoner to court for purposes of prosecution.

Kaipat was charged with possession of a gun and ammunition that he stole from the house of Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo.

But by order of the federal court, Kaipat has been committed to the custody of the U.S. attorney general for hospitalized treatment in a suitable facility after District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona found him mentally incompetent to understand court proceedings.

On Tuesday, Judge Manglona said the court “finds that Kaipat is now an inmate in the custody of the CNMI Department of Corrections…and has been ordered to be hospitalized [so he] must be temporarily placed in the custody of the attorney general of the United States for treatment in a suitable facility.”

The federal court ordered the commissioner of the CNMI Department of Corrections and or any authorized agent to deliver Kaipat to the U.S. Marshals Service at a date designated by the U.S. Marshals.

The order also directed Kaipat, 19, to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service or the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a reasonable period of time not to exceed four months, “as is necessary to determine whether there is a substantial probability that in the foreseeable future he will attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward, and for an additional reasonable period of time until his mental state is so improved that trial may proceed.”

The judge said the U.S. Marshals Service will return Kaipat to the custody of the commissioner of the CNMI Department of Corrections and or any authorized agent thereof after those determinations are made.