Governor: Replacing former Judge Wiseman not easy

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres says picking someone to succeed retired Judge David Wiseman is not an easy task.

He said he is having a hard time choosing among the candidates as he continues to review their backgrounds and personalities.

“Honestly it’s not easy to choose someone, but I will be making that decision in two weeks,” the governor said in an interview on Monday.

He said 14 individuals have expressed interest in the judge’s position, but the number has already been narrowed down to three or four.

The governor said Wiseman himself gave him some guidelines in selecting a nominee, adding that he is heeding the former judge’s advice.

Wiseman retired from the bench in May 2016 after 15 years as a judge and 39 years of serving the NMI in various capacities, starting as a Peace Corps volunteer when he first arrived here in 1977.