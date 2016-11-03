Election official: Only 13 of 85 absentee voters verified their residences

OF the 85 absentee voters who have two voting residences, only 13 called to verify their actual address, according to the Commonwealth Election Commission.

The commission’s administrative officer Kayla Igitol said the deadline for these absentee voters to call was Monday, Oct. 31.

But commission executive director Julita Villagomez said the 85 voters are still allowed to cast their ballots, but it will up to the legal counsel to determine if their votes will be counted in the tabulation.

Villagomez said they sent the 85 voters letters informing them of the screening process, adding that they also hired attorney George Hasselback as their private counsel to look into the 85 cases in question.

The commission, however, has yet to schedule a hearing for the 85 absentee voters to determine if they are in compliance with the law.

Polling centers

In related news, the election commission has announced the polling centers for the Nov. 8 elections. They will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. They are:

• Precinct 1A, San Antonio — Hopwood Jr. High School cafeteria

• Precinct 1B, San Vicente and Dandan — Dandan Elementary School

• Precinct 1C, Koblerville — Koblerville Youth Center;

• Precinct 2, Chalan Kanoa and Susupe — Joeten-Kiyu Public Library

• Precinct 3A, San Jose — Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium

• Precinct 3B, Garapan — Garapan Elementary School cafeteria

• Precinct 4A, Tanapag —Tanapag Elementary Cafeteria

• Precinct 4B, San Roque and As Matuis — GTC Elementary School cafeteria

• Precinct 4C, Capital Hill — Jesus P. Mafnas Legislative Building

• Precinct 4D, Northern Islands

• Precinct 5, Kagman — Kagman Elementary School cafeteria

• Precinct 6, Tinian — Tinian Elementary School

• Precinct 7, Rota — NMC Rota campus.

Voters are urged to bring an ID on Election Day. Only those with a valid ID will be allowed to vote.