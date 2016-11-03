560 cast votes on first day of early voting

560 of the islands’ 17,936 voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting, Tuesday.

On Saipan and the Northern Islands, 428 ballots were cast; on Tinian, 69; and on Rota, 63.

Saipan has a total of 14,366 registered voters; the Northern Islands, 165; Tinian, 1,658; and Rota, 1,797.

The total number of votes cast on Tuesday represented 3 percent of the CNMI’s registered voters.

Commonwealth Election Commission Executive Director Julita Villagomez said it was a good turnout considering that it coincided with the observance of All Saints Day when many people were at cemeteries visiting the graves of loved ones.

Villagomez expects more people to cast early votes. Election Day is on Nov. 8. At stake are three Senate seats, 20 House seats, nine municipal council seats, and three Board of Education seats. U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan is running unopposed and the retention of Judge Joseph N. Camacho is also on the ballot.





The early voting on Tuesday started at 8:30 a.m., and election commission administrative officer Kayla Igitol said there were already 10 people waiting outside the polling center at the multi-purpose center before it opened.

But there were no long lines of people and everything went smoothly and quickly, Igitol said, adding that the first day was very organized with eight personnel assisting voters.

Among those who cast their votes were Precinct 1 House candidate Greg Sablan and Precinct 4 House candidate Alice Igitol.

Former Speaker Oscar Rasa was also among the early voters on Tuesday. He said he voted for all the Republican candidates.

The GOP set up a canopy at the Civic Center across from the multi-purpose center.

GOP president James Ada said their party’s titular head, Gov. Ralph Torres, came around 7:30 a.m. to help set up the canopy and to show his support for the GOP candidates.

House candidates who were at the GOP canopy included Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero, Rep. Antonio Sablan, Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Press Secretary Ivan Blanco, former Vice Speaker Frank Dela Cruz and Joe Itibus.