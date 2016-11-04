BECQ reminds public about anti-littering law

(BECQ) — The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal quality would like to inform the general public to report any and all illegal dumping. Investigations must be conducted in order to determine the responsible parties so that appropriate enforcement actions can be taken.

Pursuant to Public Law 19–53, as amended, the litter control apprehending officer trainings are being conducted for new and existing litter control officers for the following agencies:

Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality

Department of Public Safety

Division of Public Health

Department of Lands and Natural Resources

Department of Public Lands

Department of Public Works

CNMI Zoning Office

Office of the Mayor

The purpose of the amendments is to encourage enforcement of the Litter Control Act by increasing the range of penalties, and other purposes. Any person found to have committed the offense of littering, an infraction, shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $5000.

The upcoming Litter control apprehending officer training will be held on Tinian on Nov. 10, 2016. Training will be conducted on Saipan, date and time will be announced. The Litter Control Program needs your help to keep our islands clean. Please contact BECQ at 664–8500 or download the Reef Report app on your smart phone to report illegal dumping.