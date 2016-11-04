Detroit bishop to replace Guam’s Apuron

HAGÅTÑA — The Vatican has appointed Detroit Regional Bishop Michael Byrnes as the coadjutor archbishop of the scandal-ridden Archdiocese of Agana, positioning him as a likely replacement for Archbishop Anthony Apuron who is awaiting canonical trial in Rome for sex-abuse charges filed by former altar servers.

“Coadjutors have successions rights when bishops resign retire or are removed. This appointment suggests a more permanent solution,” said Archbishop Savio Hon Ta-Fai, who was sent to Guam by the Holy See to temporarily fill the leadership vacuum in the local church following Apuron’s suspension on June 6.

“When the ability of a diocesan bishop for some reason is so weakened that he is not able to conduct his pastoral governance, the Holy Father may appoint a coadjutor with special faculties to take over the pastoral governance of the diocese concerned,” Hon told a press conference held at the Dulce Nombre Basilica Cathedral in Hagåtña.

The Vatican has relieved Apuron of his pastoral duties amid mounting allegations that he molested altar boys when he was a priest at Mount Carmel Parish in Agat in 1970s. Apuron is also in hot water for allegedly giving away a multi-million Church asset to the Neocatecumenical Way Movement. Catholic activists have called for his defrocking.

Hon said the Vatican has yet to schedule Apuron’s canonical trial.

The Vatican sent Hon to Guam tasked with a mission “to understand the current difficulties” besetting the Church mission on Guam. “The primary concern of the administrator is to restore unity, harmony and stability,” the Archdiocese said when it announced Hon’s arrival on June 6.

“(Bishop Byrnes) is aware of the current situation of the local Church and asks me to follow the course of action already taken up by the Archdiocese to serve the local Church with devoted brothers and sisters and especially those who have recently been appointed in various posts as my collaborators, whether lay, religious or clergy,” said Hon, who is ending his stint as interim administrator of the Guam Archdiocese.

Hon returns to Rome when Archbishop Byrnes arrives on Guam at the end of November. “For the smooth transition of the pastoral administration, the Holy Father asked of me to stay and to continue the office of Ordinary Administration, to take care of the day-to-day matters of the Archdiocese until Archbishop Byrnes comes to Guam and takes possession of his office,” Hon said.

The outgoing archbishop said the restoration of “unity and peace has begun” during his brief stint on Guam. “We have a long journey ahead,” he said. “With the arrival of Most Rev. Venerable Brother Archbishop Byrnes, we endeavor to close one chapter and to open a new one with renewed vigor, faith, hope and most of all love.”

The new chapter, however, does not promise a pleasant experience for Byrnes, who is expected to be confronted by lawsuits that threaten to send the Guam Church in bankruptcy.

Gov. Eddie Calvo recently signed into law a bill that would lift the statute of limitation for sex-abuse cases. At least four former altar boys, the mother of a deceased altar boy and a third-party witness have come out with claims against Apuron, revealing secrets kept for almost five decades. The enactment of the sex-abuse law is likely to open the floodgates for lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Agana.

The new archbishop will also have to deal with the issue related to the ownership of the Redemptoris Mater Seminary property in Yona, which Apuron turned over to the Neocatecumenical Way Movement via a deed of restriction issued in 2011.

Hon said the Archdiocese is still weighing its options, including a possible lawsuit, to facilitate the return of the property to the Catholic Church.

Byrnes has been serving as a regional bishop in the Archdiocese of Detroit since his ordination as a bishop in May 2011.

“I am humbled by the Holy Father’s decision to entrust the Archdiocese of Agana to my pastoral care,” Byrnes said in a statement. “The great spiritual writer, Blessed Columba Marmion, wrote, ‘The task of the priest is to give Jesus to the world.’ That is what I have endeavored to do as an auxiliary bishop here in Detroit, and I look forward to giving Jesus to the thousands of people who live on the island of Guam.”

Byrnes has assisted Archbishop Vigneron in pastoral oversight in the northeast region of the Archdiocese of Detroit. He also has been the director of the Archdiocese of Detroit’s evangelization initiative. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Detroit in 1996.

Byrnes will remain in Detroit until late November to help lead the Archdiocese of Detroit’s first Synod since 1969 before transitioning to his new role in Guam.