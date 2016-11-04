Man with mental illness gets time-served for yelling at woman

A MAN suffering from a mental illness was sentenced on Wednesday to time-served for disturbing the peace of a woman.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced Yeugenity Cysochin, 26, to the maximum of six months, the first four months and nine days to be served day-for-day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release, weekend release or any other similar program, but with credit for time served. The remainder of his term was suspended. He had been in custody since June 24 and was set to be released Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Cysochin pled guilty to disturbing the peace of the complainant whom he yelled at on June 24. At the time, the order said, he was suffering from a mental illness. He also has a long and documented history of mental illness.

Judge Camacho said the victim suffered no serious injury and did not require medical assistance. The victim supports the terms of the plea agreement, the court noted.

The judge, however, expressed concern “as there appears to be no meaningful way to provide mental health care to defendants with mental illness and/or disability in the CNMI criminal justice system.”

As part of the plea agreement, the government moved to dismiss the remaining charge of criminal mischief.

The order placed Cysochin on supervised probation for one year. He was ordered to report to the Office of Adult Probation upon release and keep all his appointments with an assigned probation officer.

He will pay a fine of $100, $25 in court costs and a $100 probation fee at $10 a month. The fines may be converted into community work service.

He must not have contact with the complainant and five other persons during his probation period. He must obey all federal and CNMI laws as well as the rules of the Office of Adult Probation.

During the change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday, Cysochin was represented by Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato while Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

The defendant has a prior conviction for resisting arrest.