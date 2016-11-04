Tropical disturbance east of NMI

(Press Release) — Based on information received from the National Weather Service on Guam and compiled at CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, a tropical disturbance centered about 110 miles northeast of Saipan was moving west-northwestward at about 15 mph.

This disturbance was the subject of a tropical cyclone formation alert issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Development was anticipated to be slow and no damaging winds are expected for the Mariana Islands at this point. It should pass just north of Saipan Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Scattered heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds were expected to move into Saipan and Tinian waters late Wednesday afternoon and then over the islands in the evening.

Showery weather should gradually develop over Rota and Guam on Wednesday evening. Once this system pulls west of the Mariana Islands on Thursday afternoon, a monsoon pattern will likely develop across the area and prolong the wet weather through Friday.

While this disturbance is not expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Marianas, Gov. Ralph Torres is advising residents of Saipan, Tinian and Rota to maintain necessary precautionary measures for gusty winds and heavy rain showers and to also stay informed about the latest statements and advisories which will be available through local media sources and the NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz.

For more information, call the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000. Those in the Northern Islands may contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0.